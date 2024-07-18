News & Insights

Markets
ACAD

Acadia Pharma Reveals Positive Data From Daybue Studies In Rett Syndrome

July 18, 2024 — 10:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD), Thursday announced results from LILAC-1 and LILAC-2 studies, showing improvement in patients with rett syndrome, which was measured by the Rett Syndrome Behaviour Questionnaire.

Rett syndrome is a rare, complex, neurodevelopmental disorder, causing symptoms such as development of unusual hand movements, mobility issues, and gait abnormalities.

LILAC-1 evaluated the long-term safety and efficacy of Daybue in patients with rett syndrome five to 21 years of age, whereas LILAC-2 evaluated the long-term safety and efficacy of Daybue in females aged five to 22 years who completed LILAC-1, the company stated.

The results, published in the journal Med, revealed that Daybue's safety profile was consistent with results from the LAVENDER trial. However, common side effects such as diarrhea and vomiting were reported during the studies.

Currently, Acadia's stock is moving down 1.25 percent, to $18.12 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACAD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.