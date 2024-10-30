Acadia options imply 10.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Acadia is normal with calls leading puts 18:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 10.0%, or $5.20, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.4%.
