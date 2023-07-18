Acadia Healthcare's (ACHC) New Facility Boosts Pennsylvania Reach

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC recently inaugurated the Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast, a joint venture (JV) hospital formed as a result of its partnership with the integrated healthcare system of Pennsylvania - Geisinger Health - announced in 2021. The JV had plans to build two hospitals equipped with 96 beds each and the newly opened facility is the first one of the two.

Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Northeast is situated across Moosic, PA, and will provide a comprehensive suite of inpatient behavioral healthcare services and intensive outpatient programs. This, in turn, will provide relief to adults, adolescents and pediatric patients grappling with acute symptoms of mental health disorders across northeastern Pennsylvania.

It will also perform the role of a teaching hospital for training students and residents from Geisinger’s College of Health Sciences. This will ensure uninterrupted supply of able clinicians who are equipped to deliver high quality behavioral health services throughout the region.

The second hospital, located in Danville, PA, is still in the construction phase. The facility is named Geisinger Behavioral Health Center Danville and is likely to commence operations from 2025.

Acadia Healthcare puts intensified focus to address the dire need of acute behavioral health services for children and adolescents of central and northeastern Pennsylvania through the two facilities. And Geisinger, with a widespread presence in the state, seems to be the apt partner for complementing ACHC’s endeavor.

Acadia Healthcare often resorts to JVs with premier U.S. health systems sharing a aim of providing quality care and strong clinical outcomes. Such initiatives offer an opportunity for ACHC to delve into several U.S. underserved regions and address the shortage of mental health resources. Apart from creating a solid nationwide footprint, the JVs usually create an advanced behavioral health services portfolio for ACHC that fetches it with a steady stream of revenues.

The behavioral healthcare company has 19 JV partnerships in place and the most recent one added to the list was that with SolutionHealth to construct a 144-bed behavioral health facility across New Hampshire. In addition to JVs, ACHC also undertakes buyouts in numerous markets, which have added facilities, beds and hospitals to its network. Its healthcare portfolio comprised 250 behavioral healthcare facilities, with around 11,100 beds, scattered across 39 states and Puerto Rico as of Mar 31, 2023.

