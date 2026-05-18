Acadia Healthcare Stock Soars 82% YTD: Time to Hold or Fold?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC has been steadily expanding its business, driven by growing demand for behavioral health services amid rising mental health needs. The company continues to strengthen its network through joint ventures, de novo facilities and additional bed capacity. Shares of ACHC have surged 81.9% year to date, significantly outperforming the industry, which declined 7.5% during the same period.

Headquartered in Franklin, Acadia Healthcare has a market capitalization of nearly $2.4 billion. However, the stock appears somewhat expensive relative to its industry peers. ACHC is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E of 16.49X, higher than the industry average of 9.77X, indicating a premium valuation. The company currently carries a Value Score of C.

Where Do Estimates for ACHC Stand?

The consensus mark for 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which moved up 1 cent over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.4 billion, indicating 2.6% year-over-year growth. ACHC’s bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 47.5%.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Quote

Factors Driving ACHC's Performance

Acadia Healthcare continues to benefit from favorable industry fundamentals, including a nationwide shortage of inpatient psychiatric beds and rising demand for behavioral health services. Supported by healthy occupancy and reimbursement trends, first-quarter 2026 revenues increased 7.6% year over year to $828.8 million. Same-facility revenues rose 7.3%, driven by a 1.6% increase in patient days and a 5.6% improvement in revenue per patient day, reflecting solid pricing and utilization trends.

Acadia continues to expand its network through joint ventures, de novos and bed additions in underserved markets. The company added 1,089 licensed beds during 2025 and another 82 beds in first-quarter 2026, including 40 beds from newly constructed facilities and a joint venture with Tufts Medicine and 42 beds to existing facilities. Management expects to add another 400-600 beds in 2026, positioning the company to capture growing behavioral healthcare demand over the long term.

The Acute Inpatient Psychiatric Facilities segment continues to drive overall performance. Segment revenues increased 14% year over year to $470.7 million in the first quarter, supported by higher admissions and expanded capacity at existing and newly opened facilities. Company-wide admissions grew 7.8% year over year during the quarter, reflecting healthy demand momentum despite a decline in average length of stay.

Its first-quarter 2026 operating cash flow increased significantly to $61.5 million from $11.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The company ended the quarter with $158.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $564.8 million available under its revolving credit facility. Its long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 58% remains lower than the industry average of 74%, reflecting relatively healthy financial positioning. Management also expects positive free cash flow generation in 2026 as capital expenditures decline to an estimated $255-$280 million.

Risk Factors

Acadia Healthcare continues to face elevated operating and legal expenses, which are pressuring profitability. In first-quarter 2026, total expenses increased to $817.8 million from $757 million in the prior-year period due to higher salaries, wages, benefits, supply costs and professional fees. Operating expenses also rose to 98.7% of revenues from 98.3% a year ago. The company recorded a $10.3 million increase in professional and general liability reserves, while legal settlement expenses totaled $13.8 million during the quarter.

Acadia’s profitability and capital efficiency metrics remain below industry averages, reflecting slower returns from recent expansion initiatives. The company’s trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) was 7.09%, significantly lower than the industry average of 24.39%. Return on invested capital (ROIC) was 6%, below the industry average of 9.2%, indicating weaker return generation despite substantial investments, strong cash generation and valuable real estate assets.

Conclusion

Considering the above factors, Acadia Healthcare continues to benefit from strong behavioral health demand, ongoing capacity expansion and improving cash flow generation. However, elevated operating costs, legal expenses and weaker return metrics compared with industry peers remain concerns. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Hinge Health, Inc. HNGE, Indivior Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INDV and BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hinge Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.37 per share, which has moved up 52 cent over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $ 791.8 billion, indicating 34.7% year-over-year growth. HNGE’s bottom line surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 179.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, indicating a 34% year-over-year improvement. INDV beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.4%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $1.3 billion, implying 1.5% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BrightSpring Health’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, which has witnessed five upward revisions in the past 30 days, with no movement in the opposite direction. BTSG beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 14.6%. The consensus estimate for 2026 revenues is pinned at $15.1 billion, implying 16.6% year-over-year growth.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.