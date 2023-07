(RTTNews) - Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) are declining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after Jennison Associates LLC bought an additional 63,031 shares of Acadia. Previous Jennison has owned 1.12 percent of Acadia.

Currently, ACHC is at $75.95, down 3.92 percent from the previous close of $79.05 on a volume of 1,548,367.

