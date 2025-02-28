News & Insights

BioTech
ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Reports Q4 Results, Announces $300 Mln Share Repurchase

February 28, 2025 — 09:43 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) are down over 17% today, following its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

The net income attributable to the company declined to $32.6 million or $0.35 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024 from $57.7 million or $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted income attributable to the company plunged to $59.2 million, or $0.64 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, from $78.3 million, or $0.87 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Acadia Healthcare reported a total revenue of $774.2 million, reflecting a 4.2% increase compared to $742.8 million in the same period the previous year.

During 2024, Acadia Healthcare constructed approximately 1,300 newly constructed beds, marking the largest bed expansion in the company's history.

Today, Acadia also revealed that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $300 million of the company's outstanding common stock.

Looking ahead to 2025, Acadia expects revenue in the range of $3.3 billion to $3.4 billion. The total revenue for the full year of 2024 was $3.15 billion.

The company ended the year 2024 with cash of $76.3 million.

Currently, ACHC is trading at $32.51 down by 19.26 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.