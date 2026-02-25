Acadia Healthcare Q4 Revenue Rises 6%; Anticipates 2-4% Growth In FY2026

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC), a provider of behavioral healthcare services, announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, and issued guidance for 2026.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

•Revenue totaled $821.5 million, 6.1% increase from $774.2 million in Q4 2024.

•Same-facility revenue rose 4.4%, driven by a 3.1% increase in patient days and a 1.3% increase in revenue per patient day.

•GAAP net loss attributable to Acadia was $(13.02) per diluted share, compared with net income of $0.35 per diluted share in the prior-year period, primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $996.2 million.

•Adjusted net income attributable to Acadia plunged to $6.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared with $59.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

•Adjusted EBITDA was $99.8 million, compared with $153.1 million in Q4 2024.

•The company added 181 newly licensed beds during the quarter, including 37 beds to existing facilities and 144 beds from new facilities.

Full year 2025 Results

•Revenue reached $3.31 billion, up 5.0% from $3.15 billion in 2024. •GAAP net loss attributable to Acadia was $(12.16) per diluted share, compared with net income of $2.78 per diluted share in 2024.

•Adjusted net income attributable to Acadia was $182.7 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared with $304.1 million, or $3.30 per diluted share in 2024.

•Adjusted EBITDA was $608.9 million, compared with $709.0 million in 2024.

•The company added 1,089 licensed beds during the year, including 311 to existing facilities and 778 from new facilities.

2026 Guidance

•Revenue expected in the range of $3.37 to $3.45 billion, compared to $3.31 billion in 2025, representing growth of about 2-4%.

•Adjusted EBITDA projected between $575 and $610 million, compared to $608.9 million in 2025.

•Adjusted earnings per diluted share expected between $1.30 and $1.55, compared to $2.00 in 2025.

•Capital expenditure anticipated in the range of $255 to $280 million, with total bed additions of 400 to 600.

CEO Debbie Osteen stated that fourth-quarter results reflect improved volume growth and revenue expansion. She emphasized priorities of steady leadership, operational discipline, and positioning the company for long-term success.

ACHC has traded between $11.43 and $42.85 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $21.46, up 25%.

