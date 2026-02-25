Acadia Healthcare Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Rising Admissions

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 7 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents. However, the bottom line declined 89% year over year.

Total revenues increased 6.1% year over year to $821.5 million. The top line beat the consensus mark of $799 million.

The better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by increased patient days and revenues per patient day, and higher admissions, which were partially offset by lower average length of stay and higher expenses.

ACHC’s Q4 Operations

Same-facility revenues of $792.7 million rose 4.4% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The year-over-year improvement was driven by a 3.1% increase in patient days. Admissions grew 2.5% year over year. The average length of stay rose 0.6% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 0.6%. Revenue per patient day increased 1.3% year over year.

In the overall facility, patient days improved 4.5% year over year, while admissions grew 7.2%. Revenue per patient day increased 1.5% year over year. The average length of stay declined 2.5% year over year.

Total expenses of $2 billion rose from $736.2 million in the prior-year period due to higher salaries, wages and benefits, other operating expenses, supply costs and transaction and legal fees.

Total adjusted EBITDA declined 34.8% year over year to $99.8 million.

Financial Update (as of Dec. 31, 2025)

Acadia Healthcare exited the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $133.2 million, which increased from $76.3 million at the 2024-end level. It had a leftover capacity of $595 million under its $1 billion revolving credit facility at the fourth-quarter end.

Total assets of $5.5 billion decreased from $6 billion at the end of 2024.

Long-term debt amounted to $2.5 billion, which rose from $1.9 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024. The current portion of long-term debt was $28.4 million.

Total equity of $1.9 billion decreased from the 2024-end level of $3.1 billion.

Net cash provided by operations totaled $131.9 million in 2025 compared with $129.7 million in the prior-year comparable period.

Acadia Healthcare’s Share Repurchase Update

The company bought back shares worth around $50 million in 2025.

ACHC’s Full-Year 2025 Update

Revenues rose 5% year over year in 2025. Adjusted EPS of $2 per share in 2025 declined year over year from $3.30.

Q1 Guidance by ACHC

For the first quarter of 2026, revenues are projected to be between $820 million and $830 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $130-$137 million.

Acadia Healthcare’s 2026 Outlook

Revenues are projected to be in the range of $3.37 to $3.45 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the range of $575 to $610 million. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are predicted to be between $1.30 and $1.55.

Operating cash flows are forecasted in the range of $280 to $320 million. Expansion capital expenditure is expected to be between $140 million and $155 million. Maintenance and IT capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $115-$125 million.

Management estimates bed additions between 400 and 600 in 2026.

ACHC’s Zacks Rank

ACHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

How Did Peers Perform?

Several companies in the Medical space, including The Cigna Group CI, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and Elevance Health, Inc. ELV, have already reported their financial results for the December quarter of 2025. Here’s how they had performed:

Cigna reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $8.08, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The bottom line advanced 22% year over year. The results benefited on the back of strong results from its Evernorth Health Services segment, driven by new business and client relationship expansion, Pharmacy Benefit Services’ strength and improved specialty volumes. However, the upside was partly offset by a decline in Cigna’s medical customers following divestitures to Health Care Services Corporation and an elevated expense level.

UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09. However, the bottom line fell 69% from the year-ago period. The earnings were aided by growth in commercial fee-based membership and the strength witnessed in Optum Rx. However, UnitedHealth’s elevated medical costs and declining risk-based membership partially offset the positives.

Elevance reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.33, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3%. The bottom line rose 3.1% year over year. The earnings benefited on the back of strong growth in premiums. Segment-wise, the Carelon division posted a robust revenue surge, aided by buyout and scaling risk-based services, while Health Benefits saw increased premium yields and Medicare Advantage membership growth. However, the upside was partly offset by a decline in Elevance’s overall medical membership and an elevated expense level.

