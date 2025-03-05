Acadia Healthcare Launches $500 Mln Senior Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) Wednesday announced the launch of a private offering of $500 million in senior notes due 2033, subject to market conditions.

The proceeds will be used to prepay a portion of the company's outstanding borrowings under its existing senior secured revolving credit line.

The notes are not registered under U.S. securities laws and can only be offered to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A or to non-U.S. persons under Regulation S. A confidential offering memorandum has been made available to eligible investors, and the offering is being conducted under its specified terms and conditions.

ACHC is currently trading at $29.15 or 4.30% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.