Acadia Healthcare Company (NASDAQ:ACHC) advances 5.3% this week, taking three-year gains to 139%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) share price has soared 139% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. In more good news, the share price has risen 19% in thirty days. But the price may well have benefitted from a buoyant market, since stocks have gained 8.0% in the last thirty days.

Since the stock has added US$352m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Acadia Healthcare Company moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ACHC Earnings Per Share Growth July 21st 2022

We know that Acadia Healthcare Company has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Acadia Healthcare Company shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 24% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Acadia Healthcare Company you should be aware of.

