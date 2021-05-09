Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Not Flying Under The Radar

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 20x, you may consider Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 39x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Recent times have been advantageous for Acadia Healthcare Company as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

NasdaqGS:ACHC Price Based on Past Earnings May 9th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on Acadia Healthcare Company will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

How Is Acadia Healthcare Company's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Acadia Healthcare Company would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 250%. Still, incredibly EPS has fallen 34% in total from three years ago, which is quite disappointing. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the nine analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 22% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Acadia Healthcare Company is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Acadia Healthcare Company maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Acadia Healthcare Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.