Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) insiders sold US$13m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Acadia Healthcare Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman, Reeve Waud, for US$6.5m worth of shares, at about US$59.12 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$57.92. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Acadia Healthcare Company insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ACHC Insider Trading Volume December 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Acadia Healthcare Company

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Acadia Healthcare Company insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$78m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Acadia Healthcare Company Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Acadia Healthcare Company insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. Our analysis of Acadia Healthcare Company insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Acadia Healthcare Company that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

