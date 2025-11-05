Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Reveals Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) reported earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $36.25 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $68.13 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.83 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $851.57 million from $815.63 million last year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $36.25 Mln. vs. $68.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $851.57 Mln vs. $815.63 Mln last year.

