(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $30.12 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $78.48 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74.84 million or $0.83 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $869.23 million from $796.04 million last year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.12 Mln. vs. $78.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $869.23 Mln vs. $796.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.3 - $3.35 Blm

