Acadia Healthcare Company Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ACHC

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.79, changing hands as low as $31.77 per share. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACHC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.53 per share, with $35.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.74.

