Acadia Healthcare CFO David Duckworth Quits; Heather Dixon Named Replacement; Backs Annual Guidance

June 02, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC), announced on Friday that its Chief Financial Officer, David Duckworth has decided to resign. He will be succeeded by Heather Dixon, effective July 10. It also reaffirmed the outlook for the full year.

Currently, Dixon is the finance chief at Everside Health. She has also held senior leadership positions at companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance, Aetna and more.

The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company is still expecting revenue in the range of $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of $635 million- $675 million and Adjusted EPS in the range of $3.10 to $3.40 per share.

Thursday, shares of Acadia closed at $70.84, up 0.34% or $0.24 on the Nasdaq.

