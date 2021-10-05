Acadia Healthcare CEO Debbie Osteen To Retire Early Next Year - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) announced Tuesday that Debbie Osteen will retire as chief executive officer. Osteen will continue to serve on Acadia's Board of Directors and will assist in the selection and transition of the new CEO. It is anticipated that Osteen's retirement will be effective on January 31, 2022. She joined Acadia in December 2018

The Board has engaged a national recruiting firm to conduct a comprehensive search to identify the right person to lead Acadia in 2022 and beyond.

