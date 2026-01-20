Acadia Healthcare CEO Christopher Hunter Resigns, Debra Osteen Assumes CEO Role

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC), Tuesday announced that Christopher Hunter has resigned from the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

As of the same date, the company has appointed Debra Osteen as the CEO of Acadia. Also, she has been designated as the company's principal executive officer.

Prior to joining Acadia, Osteen served as Executive Vice President of Universal Health Services, Inc. and President of its behavioral health division.

In the pre-market hours, ACHC is trading at $12.01, up 2.83 percent on the Nasdaq.

