Acadia Healthcare Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ACHC

In trading on Friday, shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (Symbol: ACHC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.28, changing hands as high as $80.20 per share. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ACHC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ACHC's low point in its 52 week range is $66.87 per share, with $89.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.32.

