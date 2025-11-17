Acadia Healthcare (BIT:1ACHC) Price Target Decreased by 15.59% to 22.88

The average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare (BIT:1ACHC) has been revised to €22.88 / share. This is a decrease of 15.59% from the prior estimate of €27.10 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €14.79 to a high of €31.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.88% from the latest reported closing price of €15.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 5.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1ACHC is 0.22%, an increase of 23.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.40% to 128,678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,424K shares representing 10.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,430K shares , representing an increase of 10.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ACHC by 83.35% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 5,568K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 5,037K shares representing 5.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,481K shares , representing an increase of 50.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACHC by 106.62% over the last quarter.

Abrams Bison Investments holds 4,380K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,580K shares , representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1ACHC by 12.22% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 4,337K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,986K shares , representing an increase of 8.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1ACHC by 80.30% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.