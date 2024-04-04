Acadia Healthcare Appoints Stephanie Eken As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. (ACHC), a provider of behavioral healthcare services, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Stephanie Eken as its chief medical officer.

Eken, a psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience in behavioral health, will succeed Michael Genovese, who will continue in a consulting role for a smooth transition.

Eken joins Acadia after spending 15 years at Rogers Behavioral Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.