News & Insights

Markets
ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Appoints Stephanie Eken As Chief Medical Officer

April 04, 2024 — 09:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Co., Inc. (ACHC), a provider of behavioral healthcare services, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Stephanie Eken as its chief medical officer.

Eken, a psychiatrist with over 20 years of experience in behavioral health, will succeed Michael Genovese, who will continue in a consulting role for a smooth transition.

Eken joins Acadia after spending 15 years at Rogers Behavioral Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.