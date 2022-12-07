Acadia Healthcare Affirms 2022 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) affirmed its guidance for 2022 and provided initial guidance for 2023. The company noted that the demand for its services remains strong.

For 2022, adjusted earnings per share is expected in a range of $3.00 to $3.10; and revenue is estimated in a range of $2.58 to $2.60 billion.

For 2023, adjusted earnings per share is projected in a range of $3.10 to $3.45; and revenue is estimated in a range of $2.79 to $2.86 billion.

