Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Price Target Increased by 20.15% to 23.46

The average one-year price target for Acadia Healthcare (NasdaqGS:ACHC) has been revised to $23.46 / share. This is an increase of 20.15% from the prior estimate of $19.53 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.64% from the latest reported closing price of $23.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadia Healthcare. This is an decrease of 296 owner(s) or 48.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHC is 0.15%, an increase of 32.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.74% to 118,205K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,774K shares representing 12.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,424K shares , representing an increase of 19.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 89.85% over the last quarter.

Khrom Capital Management holds 7,351K shares representing 7.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,037K shares , representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,729K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 913K shares , representing an increase of 80.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 199.07% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 4,520K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,189K shares , representing an increase of 73.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 82.27% over the last quarter.

DME Capital Management holds 4,121K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 60.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHC by 15.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.