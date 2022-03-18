Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) JV Adds Service Line, Ups Bed Capacity

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC and primary and specialty care provider Southcoast Health’s jointly operated hospital, Southcoast Behavioral Health, recently incorporated a service line within its portfolio offerings and simultaneously expanded its bed capacity.

The Massachusetts-based behavioral health facility, which was established by ACHC with the help of Southcoast Health, is one of the most well-recognized inpatient behavioral health services providers across New England. With the latest move, the facility intends to bolster its services suite with the inclusion of a pediatric service line. The added service line led to the hospital opening two child and adolescent units, while the number of beds allotted for child and adolescent patients (earlier 24) doubled to 48. The said expansion is anticipated to conclude in the first half of 2023.

Concurrently, the recent move increases the bed capacity of the hospital to 192, as a result of which Southcoast Behavioral Health will emerge as the second-largest behavioral health hospital in the state. The move will enable the facility to continue offering high-quality whole-person care for children, adolescents, adults, and seniors of all identified genders grappling with mental health issues.

Acadia Healthcare has been pursuing investments in joint ventures (JVs) to operate hospitals. These hospitals have evolved to provide improved and seamless behavioral health services throughout the United States with the help of resources and expertise of partners involved in a JV. . The JVs with established healthcare organizations continue to expand facilities, diversify the treatment network and national foothold of ACHC. This, in turn, continues to generate higher revenues for the behavioral healthcare provider. These initiatives have empowered Acadia Healthcare to delve deeper into areas grappling with inadequate access to mental health care and reach out to suffering patients. River Place Behavioral Health, Erlanger Behavioral Health and Tower Behavioral Health are the other notable hospitals that the healthcare provider has established by partnering with healthcare providers.

ACHC has remained committed to catering to the continued incidence of mental health issues, which have been plaguing the Americans for quite some time. The COVID-19 pandemic has only aggravated the scenario further, thereby necessitating the dire need for accessible and improved behavioral health services. Acadia Healthcare, backed by its credible behavioral healthcare services portfolio, seems well-poised to capitalize on the prevailing scenario.

ACHC’s portfolio comprises 238 behavioral healthcare facilities equipped with around 10,500 beds across 40 states and Puerto Rico at the end of December 2021. In a bid to offer uninterrupted behavioral healthcare services, Acadia Healthcare either resorts to inaugurating facilities or adding beds to its existing facilities. In 2021, ACHC added roughly 375 beds across the United States, among which 295 beds were included within existing facilities and the opening of two wholly-owned facilities accounted for the remaining ones. This year, Acadia Healthcare has plans to add around 300 beds to existing facilities. The opening of two wholly-owned facilities and two JV facilities keeps ACHC optimistic about adding another 350 beds in 2022.

Apart from Acadia Healthcare, healthcare providers like HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA, Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS and Humana Inc. HUM offer high-quality behavioral healthcare services and can capitalize on robust demand for these services.

HCA Healthcare operates as one of the leading U.S. acute care psychiatric providers. Behavioral health services remain one of the fastest-growing business lines within HCA. HCA Healthcare continues to collaborate with hospital affiliates for better management of behavioral health services.

Making use of clinical resources and geographic presence, Universal Health Services enters into mutually beneficial collaborations with other healthcare systems. This has helped UHS in delivering enhanced and affordable behavioral healthcare services, thus resulting in better outcomes for patients.

Humana follows an integrated approach of catering to the behavioral, physical and pharmacy needs of people. HUM follows a holistic approach to behavioral healthcare and provides web-based health coaching, thereby resulting in better outcomes and reduced costs for members and employers. Humana has been either launching clinical solutions or else partnering with well-established healthcare providers to advance its endeavors.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.