Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Forms JV For Catering to Fort Wayne

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC recently announced a joint venture (JV) with the leading integrated health healthcare delivery system of Indiana named Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, LLC. The JV has been formed in a bid to construct a new behavioral health hospital for offering enhanced behavioral health services across Fort Wayne and the neighbouring counties.

Notably, the new hospital is scheduled to begin operations in Spring 2022. Equipped with a capacity of 120 beds, the hospital intends to offer comprehensive inpatient services to adults, seniors and adolescents grappling with intense mental health disorders. Such disorders may include anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The latest move highlights Acadia Healthcare’s commitment to provide access to the much-needed behavioral health services throughout Fort Wayne and northeastern Indiana. With over 100 access points, which include acute care hospitals, specialty hospitals, physician offices, urgent care clinics, and outpatient centers across northeastern Indiana, Lutheran Health Network seems to be the suitable partner for complementing the company’s endeavors.

Having said that, the behavioral health hospital essentially aims to address the dire need for inpatient services across the region by providing a full range of inpatient and outpatient services.

Moreover, the latest move seems to be a time opportune one as Americans have been grappling with growing mental health issues for quite some time. The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened the scenario further, thereby necessitating the need for accessible and improved behavioral health services. Per a report of the Mental Health America, the pandemic did not just hamper the physical health of individuals or resulted in loss of lives throughout the United States but also aggravated mental illnesses. With heightened rates of isolation and loneliness, financial, housing and food insecurities, the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental health of Americans.

Furthermore, this behavioral healthcare provider has left no stone unturned in working closely with established healthcare organizations through JVs. These initiatives have bolstered its treatment network and national foothold. Some of the notable ones include those with Henry Ford Health System during last December and the one with Covenant Health during June 2020. Last July, the company inaugurated a behavioral health facility named Tower Behavioral Health as part of its previously announced JV with Tower Health.

Apart from JVs, Acadia Healthcare has also undertaken buyouts, which have added facilities, beds and hospitals to the company’s network. The most recent one has been the acquisition of the 61-bed psychiatric hospital named Adventist Health Vallejo for catering to the behavioral health needs across the Solano County. The company has even sold its underperforming U.K. operations last year in a bid to intensify focus on high-growth areas.

The company has also encouraged increased use of telehealth services, which offered the much-needed healthcare services for members sitting at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Other healthcare providers, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Cigna Corporation CI and Humana Inc. HUM have also been actively developing their telehealth services.

