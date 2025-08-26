Acadia & ECU Health Expand Behavioral Care Access in North Carolina

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC recently inaugurated a Behavioral Health Hospital by joining forces with ECU Health. They celebrated their new 144-bed hospital located in Greenville, NC, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The hospital will start its operations in September 2025 and provide both inpatient and outpatient programs for children, adolescents, adults and seniors struggling with mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder and substance use disorders.

The hospital will also act as a training ground for future clinicians, students and residents through partnerships with the Brody School of Medicine of ECU to help boost the number of behavioral health professionals in the region.

This move is a timely response to the growing need for behavioral health services throughout the United States. Per the National Institute of Mental Health, over one in five U.S. adults lives with a mental, behavioral or emotional disorder. Also, it is seen that females are dealing with depression more than men.

For ACHC, this joint venture reflects its focus on expanding partnerships with academic medical centers and community health systems. Through its collaboration with ECU Health, Acadia will be able to deliver healthcare services near patients’ homes and strengthen its position as a leading behavioral healthcare services provider.

Looking ahead, this hospital could become a model for similar partnerships across the country as it integrates care, innovation and education all in one place. Alongside, it will help ACHC to continue capturing growth in the behavioral space and boost revenues. In the first half of 2025, the company’s total revenues rose 4.8% year over year to $1.6 billion. Acadia expects total revenues to be in the range of $3.3-$3.35 billion in 2025.

ACHC Stock Price Performance

Year to date, ACHC’s shares have fallen 44.1% against the industry’s rise of 26.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHC’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ACHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current-year earnings of $15.54 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Tenet Healthcare beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $21.2 billion, suggesting 2.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Avadel Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 119.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $274.1 million, suggesting 62.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InfuSystem Holdings’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. InfuSystem Holdings beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met once, with an average surprise being 79.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $144.2 million, suggesting 6.9% year-over-year growth.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (AVDL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.