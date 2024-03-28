Acadia (ACHC) Starts Construction of Malden's JV Facility

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC recently commenced the construction of a behavioral health hospital in Malden, MA. The facility, equipped with 144 beds, will be built as a result of the joint venture partnership between ACHC and the leading integrated health system of Massachusetts, Tufts Medicine.

The joint venture between the two healthcare providers was inked in June 2022 and the proposed hospital is expected to commence operations in fall 2025. It will provide an extensive suite of inpatient behavioral healthcare and intensive outpatient services, to extend high-quality care to patients residing in the greater Boston area, irrespective of age. The hospital will also work closely with local organizations and first responders of the Malden community to serve patients better.

Backed by specialized clinical teams, the new facility will enable Acadia Healthcare to boost access to behavioral health services across the targeted region. It will also act as a center for training psychiatry and other behavioral health professionals as well as students and residents from the Tufts University School of Medicine. With the sufficient availability of behavioral health expertise, the Malden hospital will serve the beneficial purpose of offering uninterrupted access to in-demand behavioral health services.

Partnering with Tufts Medicine will provide an in-depth understanding of the region’s diversified patient needs to Acadia Healthcare, backed by which it will be able to bring about improved patient outcomes. Tufts Medicine seems to have an extensive footprint of healthcare facilities, home care network and physician network across Massachusetts. With a care team comprising over 15,000 members, it caters to more than 1.5 million patients every year.

One of the components of the growth strategy of Acadia Healthcare is forming joint ventures with healthcare organizations situated in various U.S. communities. Bed additions resulting from such initiatives offer a means for ACHC to serve a greater number of patients and earn more revenues from rendering its credible behavioral healthcare services.

During 2023, 293 beds were added through the inauguration of one wholly-owned facility and two joint venture facilities. The company has 21 joint venture partnerships in place, with the latest one being with the Texas-based integrated healthcare system, Ascension Seton, in a bid to provide enhanced behavioral healthcare services across Austin and neighboring communities.

Management anticipates to add roughly 800 beds via the opening of wholly-owned and joint venture facilities in 2024. The continued incidence of mental health issues among Americans is also likely to sustain the solid demand for behavioral health care services in the days ahead. Apart from entering into joint ventures, other growth strategies of Acadia Healthcare include expansions of existing facilities, establishment of de novo facilities, pursuing acquisitions and enhancement of its care services suite.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare have risen 11.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 28.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ACHC currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

