Acadia (ACHC) and Uber Health to Enhance Patient Access

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. ACHC initiated a groundbreaking collaboration with Uber Health to address the critical issue of access to behavioral health care and addiction treatment. By leveraging Uber's transportation services, Acadia aims to streamline the process for patients, ensuring they can commence treatment promptly and efficiently.

Enhancing Treatment Accessibility

The primary focus of this collaboration is on Acadia's network of Comprehensive Treatment Centers (CTCs), which specialize in medication-assisted treatment for opioid addiction. Initially launching in 19 facilities across multiple states, this initiative is set to expand, promising broader coverage to serve more populations in the future, ultimately enhancing treatment accessibility for those in need.

Overcoming Barriers to Care

Dr. Nasser Khan, group president of Acadia Healthcare CTC, highlights the significance of eliminating transportation barriers, stating that they often serve as a primary obstacle to successful addiction treatment. By partnering with Uber Health, Acadia not only removes this barrier but also addresses financial constraints related to transportation, thereby facilitating quicker initiation of life-saving treatment.

Improving Patient Outcomes

Caitlin Donovan, global head of Uber Health, emphasizes the importance of ensuring access to behavioral health services for patients struggling with addiction. Through this collaboration, Acadia can seamlessly connect patients with transportation services, ensuring they receive the care they need promptly. This partnership underscores a commitment to improving patient outcomes by ensuring timely access to essential treatment services, ultimately enhancing the quality of care provided by Acadia's CTC facilities.

Price Performance and Zacks Rank

Shares of Acadia have gained 9.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 36.1% growth. ACHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are HCA Healthcare HCA, Universal Health Services UHS and The Ensign Group ENSG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



HCA Healthcare delivered a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 9.78%. The stock has gained 35.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCA’s 2024 and 2025 earnings suggests growth of 7.8% and 11.3%, respectively, from a year ago.



Universal Health delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.10%. The stock has surged 39.3% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRI’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies a 27% and 10.6% year-over-year increase, respectively.



Ensign Group delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.74%. The stock has gained 32.5% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENSG’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies a 12.6% and 9.7% increase, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.