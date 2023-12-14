Acadia (ACAD) Rises 35% on Positive Patent Ruling for Nuplazid

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD announced that the U.S. District Court in Delaware passed a judgment strongly in favor of the company in its litigation against MSN Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., MSN Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other abbreviated new drug application filers.

The court granted summary judgment to Acadia confirming the validity of the '740 composition of matter patent for its lead drug for Nuplazid (pimavanserin).

The ruling prevents generic drug manufacturers, like MSN Laboratories, from making low-cost generic versions of Acadia’s lead-marketed drug, Nuplazid.

The ‘740 composition of matter patent protects Nuplazid exclusivity into 2030.

Acadia’s stock surged 34.5% in the last trading session as investors expect Nuplazid sales to maintain its growth trajectory in the absence of any generic alternatives available in the market. Year to date, the shares of Acadia have surged 78.8% against the industry’s 19.2% loss.



Acadia believes that the favorable judgment from the court reaffirms its innovation in developing new treatments for disorders with high unmet needs.

Nuplazid is a selective serotonin inverse agonist and antagonist preferentially targeting 5-HT2A receptors. It is the first and the only FDA-approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

The drug was launched in May 2016 in the U.S. market and has shown strong uptake since. In the nine months ended Sep 30, 2023, revenues generated from Nuplazid sales, accounting for 82% of Acadia’s total revenues, were recorded at $405 million, representing a 6% increase over the year-ago figure.

Acadia markets two forms of Nuplazid, a 34mg capsule and a 10mg tablet, which are also protected by issued patents. The 34mg capsule is protected by multiple issued formulation patents until 2038, while the 10mg tablet is protected by an issued method of use patent until 2037.

Notably, Acadia is also evaluating Nuplazid in schizophrenia-negative symptoms. Label expansion of the drug, subject to successful development and commercialization, will further boost revenues for the company.

In a separate press release, Acadia announced a second positive ruling from the U.S. District Court in Delaware. The court has also issued a claim construction order in favor of the company regarding its ‘721 formulation patent for Nuplazid.

A claim construction order is a process in which courts interpret the meaning and scope of a patent’s claims. Per the outcomes of the proceedings, the court ruled in favor of Acadia on all the disputed claim construction points, adopting the company’s interpretation of key disputed terms of the patent.

Acadia also reported that, following the recent proceedings, a pre-scheduled claims construction hearing had been canceled by the court. The next hearing date is scheduled for December 2024.

Acadia also currently markets another drug, Daybue (trofinetide), in the United States, which was approved by the FDA in May 2023 to treat Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older.

