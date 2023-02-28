Acadia (ACAD) Q4 Earnings Miss, Nuplazid Sales Boost Revenues

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of 26 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The loss was on par with our estimate of a loss of 26 cents per share. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of 27 cents per share.

Total revenues, comprising net sales of Acadia's only marketed drug, Nuplazid (pimavanserin), increased 4% year over year to $136.5 million in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $134 million. Nuplazid sales increased by 3.8% sequentially in the fourth quarter.

Nuplazid sales in the fourth quarter were driven by demand growth and growth acceleration in the long-term care channels.

Total revenues were also higher than our estimate of $134.9 million in the reported quarter.

Nuplazid is the first and the only FDA-approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses in the quarter were $75.7 million, up 12.8% year over year, owing to a $60 million upfront payment for collaboration with Stoke Therapeutics, a $10 million milestone payment accrued to Neuren Pharmaceuticals upon acceptance of the trofinetide new drug application (NDA) filing and lastly, manufacturing and business development costs related to trofinetide.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $104.4 million, down 1.3% year over year, owing to reduced advertising and promotional costs.

As of Dec 31, 2022, Acadia had cash, cash equivalents and investments worth $416.8 million compared with $436.6 million as of Sep 30, 2022.

2022 Results

Acadia clocked revenues of $517.2 million in the full-year 2022, witnessing growth of 7% year over year from $484.1 million recorded 2021 and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $515.16 million. Total revenues for the year also beat our estimate of $515.6 million.

Loss per share, for the entire year 2022, was recorded at $1.34, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.32 per share. Loss per share for full-year 2022 was on par with our estimate of a loss of $1.34 per share.

2023 Financial Guidance

Acadia expects Nuplazid net sales in the range of $520-$550 million for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $572.82 million.

The company expects R&D expenses in the $235-$255 million range, while SG&A expenses are expected to be in the range of $360-$380 million in 2023.

Pipeline Updates

In September 2022, the FDA accepted for review, Acadia's NDA seeking approval of its pipeline candidate, trofinetide, for the treatment of patients with Rett syndrome.

With the FDA granting priority review to the NDA, a decision from the regulatory body is expected on Mar 12, 2023. ACAD submitted the NDA for trofinetide to treat Rett Syndrome in July 2022.

Upon potential approval, trofinetide can become the second approved drug in Acadia’s portfolio of marketed drugs and lend a significant boost to the company as well as lower its sole dependence on Nuplazid for revenues.

Acadia is evaluating pimavanserin in the phase III ADVANCE-2 study for treating negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Enrollment in the study is expected to complete in mid-2023.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.