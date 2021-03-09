ACADIA (ACAD) Falls as FDA Finds Deficiencies in Nuplazid sNDA

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD announced that the FDA has identified deficiencies in the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) seeking approval of Nuplazid (pimavanserin) for a new indication.

Please note that Nuplazid is currently under review in the United States for treating hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis (“DRP”). The FDA’s decision is expected on Apr 3, 2021.

The regulatory body has not yet specified the deficiencies which prevent discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements on Nuplazid for the given indication. ACADIA is looking to work with the FDA authorities to learn the nature of the deficiencies and rectify them.

However, such a notification from the FDA could imply that the PDUFA action date might get extended in due course, which means a delay in approval for the expanded use.

Shares of ACADIA were down 6.5% on Monday following the announcement of the news. In fact, the stock has declined 13.9% so far this year compared with the industry's decrease of 1.7%.



We remind investors that ACADIA’s only marketed drug, Nuplazid, is the first and the only FDA-approved treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

In 2020, Nuplazid recorded sales worth $441.7 million, reflecting an increase of 30.3% year over year. A potential label expansion is likely to boost sale of the drug in 2021 and beyond.

Other studies on Nuplazid include the phase III ADVANCE study for treating negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Nuplazid is also being evaluated in the phase III CLARITY study as an adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

