Acadia (ACAD) Expands Existing Licensing Deal With Neuren

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD announced that it is expanding its current licensing agreement for trofinetide with Neuren Pharmaceuticals. Under the agreement, ACAD has now acquired rights to market trofinetide outside North America along with exclusive global rights to Neuren’s development candidate, NNZ-2591, in Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

In March 2023, trofinetide received FDA approval for the treatment of Rett syndrome in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older. The drug was launched in the United States in April under the brand name, Daybue. Per Acadia, Daybue currently stands as the first and only drug approved for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

NNZ-2591, Neuren’s investigational candidate, is currently under development in four other rare neurodevelopmental syndromes, barringRett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. By acquiring global rights for this candidate, ACAD is looking to further advance the global potential of its current development portfolio.

Per the terms of the licensing agreement, Neuren is entitled to receive an upfront payment of $100 million from Acadia. Neuren is also eligible to receive royalty payments and milestone payments from ACAD separately, upon the achievement of certain pre-specified revenue milestones. Additionally, Neuren will receive tiered royalty payments from Acadia which will range from the mid-teens to low-twenties percent of trofinetide net sales outside of North America.

In North America, the arrangement for all royalties and milestone payments for trofinetide remains unchanged from the existing North American license agreement between Acadia and Neuren. ACAD also stated that all future payments to Neuren, related to the successful development and approval of NNZ-2591 in Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, will be identical to the payments for trofinetide in both inside and outside North America.

Rett syndrome is a rare, complex genetic neurodevelopmentaldisorder that may occur over four stages, affecting approximately 6,000-9,000 patients in the United States annually. Currently, approximately 4,500 patients are diagnosed with Rett syndrome according to an analysis of healthcare claims data. Rett syndrome is characterized by progressive loss of motor skills and language and it primarily affects females.

In the same press release, the company also reported its preliminary net sales of $21 million to $23 million for Daybue in the second quarter of 2023. On the other hand, Nuplazid’s preliminary net sales for the second quarter of 2023 is expected between $140 million and $144 million.

For the full year, Acadia expects to generate revenues in the range of $140-$144 million from the sales of Nuplazid. For Daybue, the company expects total sales in the band of $45-$55 million in the third quarter of 2023.

