Acadia (ACAD) Begins Alzheimer's Disease Psychosis Study (Revised)

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD announced that it has initiated a mid-stage study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its investigational candidate, ACP-204, in the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP).

ACP-204 has a novel mechanism of action, working primarily as an inverse agonist at the 5-HT 2A receptor. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for ADP. With ACP-204, Acadia is looking to address the large unmet medical need in this indication.

The phase II study initiated by the company is the first part of the planned phase II/III clinical program for ACP-204 in the treatment of ADP. The mid-late-stage program comprise a single phase II study and two phase III studies which have almost identical design.

The initiated mid-stage study is set to enroll approximately 318 ADP patients and will evaluate treatment with two doses of ACP-204 (30 mg and 60 mg) compared with placebo. The primary endpoint of the phase II study is the change from baseline in the Scale for the Assessment of Positive Symptoms–Hallucinations and Delusions subscales total score in the sixth week.

After completing the phase II portion of the mid-late-stage clinical program for ACP-204, eligible patients will then progress into phase III. Acadia expects to enroll approximately 378 ADP patients in each of the planned phase III studies.

ACAD also reported that patients who complete the phase III studies will have the option to participate in a long-term open-label extension study.

Per the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 6.5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease. Of these 6.5 million people, about 30% of Alzheimer’s disease patients experience psychosis, commonly consisting of hallucinations and delusions.

These symptoms of ADP are often frequent and severe in nature and may recur over time. This takes a serious toll on the quality of life of patients living with ADP. In rare severe cases, psychosis in patients with dementia has also resulted in death.

At present, Acadia markets the first and the only FDA-approved treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis, Nuplazid (pimavanserin). The drug was launched in May 2016 in the U.S. market.

ACAD is also simultaneously evaluating Nuplazid in schizophrenia-negative symptoms.

