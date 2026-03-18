Academy Sports Stock Sinks After Earnings: Buy the Dip or Beware?

Academy Sports Outdoor (NASDAQ: ASO) stock fell over 11% after it delivered a rough Q4 2025 earnings report. The company missed on the top and bottom lines and issued weak forward guidance, suggesting that the consumer remains under pressure. This has been a theme for many retail stocks this earnings season.

This was in contrast to the March 12 earnings report from DICK’s Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS), which was punctuated by beats on the top and bottom line. However, the reports were the same regarding lighter guidance.

That's where the story gets interesting. Investors seemed willing to look past DKS's weak guidance. For at least one day, the same can’t be said of ASO stock.

However, at least one analyst remains bullish on the stock. Cristina Fernandez from Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an Outperform rating with a $65 price target for ASO stock. That’s ahead of the consensus price target of $60.22, which would give shareholders 20% upside.

This doesn’t mean that analysts’ opinions are infallible. But it should serve as a reminder that earnings reports are both forward- and backward-looking. It’s important not to place too much emphasis on either, but to use each to get a sense of what’s likely to happen with the company.

The Fundamentals Tell a Mixed Story

On the surface, the Q4 numbers were respectable: net sales grew 2.5% year-over-year to $1.7 billion, gross margin expanded 140 basis points to 33.6%, and GAAP EPS grew 4.8% to $1.98. E-commerce sales grew 13.6% for the full year, a clear sign the company is building a meaningful omnichannel business, aided by the launch of its "Scout" AI shopping agent prior to Christmas.

The problem is that comparable store sales declined 1.6% in Q4 and -1.5% for the full year. This suggests that new store openings, not organic demand, continue to do the heavy lifting. Transactions fell 6.4% in the quarter, with the average ticket up 5.1%. That means fewer customers are walking through the door, even as those who do are spending more.

That's where the concern lies. Management's own FY2026 guidance—comparable sales of -1% to +2%—signals continued caution about the consumer environment. CFO Carl Ford was notably candid on the earnings call, flagging credit card delinquencies running at double their 2024 levels and expressing concern about job growth and elevated gas prices as meaningful headwinds. Lower-income consumers in particular are showing high single-digit traffic declines.

There are also inventory considerations worth noting. Merchandise inventories stood at $1.5 billion at quarter-end, up 15% year-over-year, partly reflecting strategic forward-buying to get ahead of tariff impacts. While management framed this positively, elevated inventory heading into a soft demand environment remains a watch point if promotional activity becomes necessary to clear product.

On the positive side, the company carries manageable long-term debt of approximately $481 million, generated $263 million in adjusted free cash flow, and returned $234 million to shareholders in 2025 through buybacks and dividends—including a 15% dividend increase announced today. These are hallmarks of financial discipline that longer-term investors tend to reward.

A Recovery May Be in Store, But Be Careful

ASO stock gapped down after the earnings report, and there was no bounce during the day. That's not surprising on a day when traders had other bullish targets. The selloff has erased virtually all of the stock's year-to-date gains in 2026 and has the stock near a “line in the sand” support level around $50.

If it fails to hold that level, there are three levels to watch:

A level around $47–$48 was a place where the stock consolidated in late 2025 before a bullish move.

A secondary target would be around $43–$44; this would put the stock in the range of the October/November 2025 swing lows, which represent the most meaningful structural support on this chart.

Failing that, the stock could fall to around $40, which would mark the 2025 multi-month base before the big rally.

There are reasons to believe there could be a bounce. First, the relative strength index (RSI) is at 28. This has been a historically meaningful signal. For example, when the RSI dipped near this level in October/November 2025, it was the harbinger of a strong recovery.

Adding to the bull case, when a stock gaps down on high volume, bullish traders often attempt a “gap fill” in subsequent days. That’s because high-volume selling often signals capitulation. Simply put, most of the sellers may have already sold, which would provide less resistance.

But technical signals show what could happen, but not necessarily what will happen. The stock is at a critical level that should be respected. Analysts and institutions suggest ASO stock could be a buying opportunity. However, in the short term, investors need to beware of the falling knife.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.