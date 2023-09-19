Academy Sports + Outdoors Opens First Kyle Store

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports + Outdoors (ASO) announced Tuesday the opening of its first store in the Kyle area. The full-line sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer plans to conduct opening festivities from Friday, September 22 through Sunday, September 24.

The approximately 56,000-square-foot store, located at 5755 Kyle Parkway, offers a wide assortment of sports and outdoor merchandise. The new Kyle store marks Academy's 109th location in Texas.

Amid the opening festivities, there will a special appearance by TV personality, meat expert, and Academy ambassador Jess Pryles, and exclusive deals and giveaways throughout the weekend.

There are offers of athletic and casual shoes, sports and outdoors equipment, and clothing from major brands such as Nike, adidas, Marucci, Stanley, Carhartt, Titleist, Shimano, YETI, Brooks, The North Face and more.

Sam Johnson, Academy's Executive Vice President of Retail Operations, said, "Whether you're gearing up for a Friday night high school football game, preparing for deer season, or hosting a backyard barbecue, we have something for every member of the family."

Academy so far has opened four stores in 2023, and plans to open a total of 120 to 140 new stores by the end of 2027.

