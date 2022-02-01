Academy Sports & Outdoors Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ASO

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $39.93, changing hands as high as $40.09 per share. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASO's low point in its 52 week range is $21.50 per share, with $51.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.55.

