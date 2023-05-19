Academy Sports & Outdoors (ASO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.34, changing hands as low as $52.65 per share. Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASO's low point in its 52 week range is $25.10 per share, with $69.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.27.

