Academy Sports & Outdoors About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ASO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/25/24, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc (Symbol: ASO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 4/18/24. As a percentage of ASO's recent stock price of $71.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ASO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.62% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASO's low point in its 52 week range is $42.825 per share, with $75.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.24.

In Thursday trading, Academy Sports & Outdoors Inc shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

