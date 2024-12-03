News & Insights

Stocks
ASO

Academy Sports opens five new stores

December 03, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Academy Sports (ASO) + Outdoors wrapped up 2024 with five new stores in Bradenton, Fla.; Yulee, Fla.; Searcy, Ark.; Meridian, Miss.; and Corsicana, Texas. As part of its commitment and investment in these local communities, Academy donated more than $25,000 in total to local non-profit organizations to help residents and families have more fun. Academy opened 16 new stores in fiscal 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ASO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.