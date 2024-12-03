Academy Sports opens five new stores

Academy Sports (ASO) + Outdoors wrapped up 2024 with five new stores in Bradenton, Fla.; Yulee, Fla.; Searcy, Ark.; Meridian, Miss.; and Corsicana, Texas. As part of its commitment and investment in these local communities, Academy donated more than $25,000 in total to local non-profit organizations to help residents and families have more fun. Academy opened 16 new stores in fiscal 2024.
