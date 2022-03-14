Markets

Academy Sports Gains On Announcement To Replace Kraton In S&P SmallCap 600

(RTTNews) - Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Monday morning trade as the company is set to replace Kraton Corp. (KRA) in the S&P SmallCap 600, effective March 16. The shares have been gaining since March 11. Currently, shares are trading at $34.88, up 10.10 percent from the previous close of $31.68 on a volume of 3,023,337. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $22.79-$51.08 on average volume of 2,386,553.

