Academy Sports Expands Retail Footprint With Two Debut Locations

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is benefiting from its focus on opening new stores, resulting in its footprint expansion in the United States. This strategic investment has supported the company in reaching a milestone in March 2025.



With the debut in markets of Pennsylvania and Maryland, the company was able to surpass the 300 stores milestone and expand its retail footprint from 19 states to 21. The locations include New York and East Harrisburg, PA, and Hagerstown, MD. Besides, ASO also opened a new store in Kansas City, MO, during the same month.



Per Eric Friederich, senior vice president of retail operations at Academy Sports, “Opening our 300th store and growing into two more states are exciting milestones, and we look forward to continuing our growth into new markets and becoming the go-to destination for customers looking for a localized assortment with the top brands at the lowest prices.”

ASO’s Expected 2025 Store Openings

In fiscal 2025, Academy Sports expects to open a total of 20-25 new stores, with a new store opening anticipated in April, in another new location in Charlotte, NC.



In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects to keep the store openings to five, with the expectation of the majority of the openings happening in the first half of the fiscal year.

Growth Initiatives of Academy Sports

Academy Sports focuses on investment for various growth initiatives, which comprise new store expansion, omnichannel advancements, digital marketing projects and existing store improvements. Also, product portfolio expansion strategies bode well.



The company, which shares space with other market players including American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT, Johnson Outdoors Inc. JOUT and Brunswick Corporation BC, also benefits from their respective in-house initiatives. The initiatives focusing on digital capabilities, market reach expansion and effective marketing strategies are mainly aimed at enhancing customer experience and business growth.



Store expansion, being Academy Sports’ prime growth strategy, is proving accretive for its comps trends. In fiscal 2024, the company opened 16 new stores across 10 different states, including its debut in Ohio. ASO expects to open about 120-140 new stores by the end of 2027.

A Brief Review of Other Players

American Outdoor: This Missouri-based company is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. Accretive initiatives like new product launches, footprint expansion and customer-centric marketing capabilities are fostering American Outdoor’s growth trends.



Johnson Outdoors: This Wisconsin-based leading global outdoor recreation company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft, Marine Electronics, Diving and Outdoor Equipment. Johnson Outdoors is benefiting from strategic investments aimed at improving its profitability and undertaking cost savings efforts to enhance margins.



Brunswick: Based in Illinois, the company designs, manufactures and markets recreational marine products, including boats, engines and accessories, and also operates the world's largest boat club. Successful new product launches, management of field inventory and production volumes are proving favorable for Brunswick’s growth prospects despite a challenging macro environment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.