Academy Sports downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist

Truist downgraded Academy Sports (ASO) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $50, down from $63. While the firm remains optimistic about long-term opportunities, it thinks potentially higher tariffs may further limit demand from Academy’s core middle-income consumers that are already facing material pressure. This can drive top-line and margin headwinds and the firm also does not forecast a sharp near-term rebound in the hunting category given the incoming Republican administration’s positive stance on guns, the analyst tells investors.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASO:
- Academy Sports management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Academy Sports downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI
- Morning Movers: Hims & Hers sinks after FDA calls tirzepatide shortage over
- Tractor Supply downgraded, EVgo upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Levi Strauss mulls Dockers strategic alternatives: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.