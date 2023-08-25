Academy Sports (ASO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 31, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, ASO’s earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.7% and 4.2%, respectively. The top and the bottom line declined year over year.



Notably, ASO surpassed earnings estimates thrice but missed the same once in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 1.7%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at $2.03 per share, indicating a decline of 11.7% from the $2.30 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion, suggesting a decline of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ fiscal second-quarter results are likely to have been negatively impacted by dismal comparable sales, challenging macro-environment and the prospect of tough prior-year comparisons. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for merchandise division sales for outdoors and footwear are currently pegged at $437 million and $312 million, indicating an 13% and 3.4% year-over-year decline, respectively. However, the Consensus Estimate for merchandise division sales for apparel is currently pegged at $466 million, slightly up compared with $464 million reported in the year ago quarter.



However, the company is expected to report sequentially higher revenues on the back of increased consumer demand for sports and outdoor categories, a solid e-commerce platform and a flexible inventory pipeline are likely to have supported the company’s results.



Furthermore, the company’s focus on product innovation and expansion efforts are likely to have aided the company’s performance in the fiscal second quarter. Partnerships with key national brands, such as Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are encouraging.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports this time around. That is because a stock needs to have both a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) for this to happen. This is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Academy Sports has an Earnings ESP of +1.66%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, Academy Sports carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

