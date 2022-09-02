Academy Sports (ASO) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 7. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal second-quarter bottom line is pegged at $2.10 per share, indicating a decline of 10.3% from the $2.34 reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.71 billion, suggesting a decrease of 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

Factors to Note

Academy Sports and Outdoors’ fiscal second-quarter results are likely to have been negatively impacted by dismal comparable sales. Inflation, supply-chain blockages and the prospect of tough prior-year comparisons may have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.



However, increased consumer demand for sports and outdoor categories, a solid e-commerce platform and a flexible inventory pipeline are likely to have aided the company’s results. Progress toward the development of a stronger omnichannel business is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the fiscal second quarter. The company’s customer base has been increasing. Partnerships with key national brands, such as Nike, adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are encouraging.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Academy Sports and Outdoors this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Academy Sports and Outdoors has an Earnings ESP of -4.29% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks that investors may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $9.05 suggests an increase of 28.9% from the year-ago reported number.



Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion, which indicates growth of 14.4% from the prior-year quarter. CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.32 suggests an increase of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.



Casey's General’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for CASY’s revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating an increase of 44.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Casey's General has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average.



Campbell Soup Company CPB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 56 cents suggests an increase of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Campbell Soup’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year. The consensus mark for CPB’s revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, indicating an increase of 5.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.