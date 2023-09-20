Academy Sports (ASO) Expands in Texas With Kyle Store Opening

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO continues to expand its presence in Texas. Recently, the company unveiled its first store in Kyle, bringing its total store count to 109 in Texas.



Situated at 5755 Kyle Parkway, the 56,000-square-foot store brings a wide range of sports and outdoor merchandise. Customers can also find athletic and casual shoes, sports equipment, and clothing from well-known national brands. It also offers excellent everyday value and quality through its exclusive private label brands, covering various outdoor gear and apparel needs.



The store also provides free services such as grill and bike assembly, scope mounting, bore sighting, line winding/spooling and the convenience of purchasing hunting and fishing licenses in-store.



Academy Sports is optimistic about the new opening and bringing more sports and outdoor enjoyment to the Kyle community. The company looks forward to providing a new, convenient location where families can easily access the best sports and outdoor equipment at a great value, allowing them to enjoy their leisure time more readily.

Expansion to Drive Growth

The company's primary growth strategy focuses on expanding by establishing new stores. The goal is to leverage the recent momentum by consistently enhancing all aspects of the business and executing three key growth strategies. These strategies involve developing a robust omnichannel presence and driving growth from existing stores through improved service, productivity, enhanced merchandising and captivating customer engagement.



Year to date, ASO has opened five stores (Including Kyle store), which is in line with the company's ongoing growth plan to establish 13-15 new locations in 2023. ASO is committed to opening 120-140 new stores by 2027-end.





Shares of ASO have gained 7% in the past year compared wtih the industry’s 8.5% rise. The company is likely to benefit from its expansion efforts, product innovation and operational efficiency. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $7.16 per share from $7.09 per share in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the growth potential.

Academy Sports currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



