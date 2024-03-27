Academy Sports (ASO) Expands in North Carolina and Indiana

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is set to open 15-17 new stores in the fiscal 2024. The first quarter will see two new locations in Knightdale, North Carolina and Greenwood, Indiana. These additions aim to bolster ASO's presence in North Carolina and Indiana.



The company is optimistic about the new openings as it provides customers with new convenient stores featuring a localized assortment tailored to the needs of active families in these communities.



Every newly-opened store will offer a variety of apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear and more from top national and private label brands at an everyday value.

Focus on Expansion

Academy Sports focuses on investment in various growth initiatives, which comprise new store expansion, omnichannel advancements, digital marketing projects and existing store improvements. Also, product portfolio expansion strategies bode well.



Store expansion is the company’s prime growth strategy. In 2023, the company opened 14 new stores. As of Feb 3, 2024, it operates 282 stores across 18 states in the United States. The company's revised new store growth plan now forecasts 160-180 stores over the next five years.



Academy Sports focuses on providing a wide variety of products through collaborations and product innovation. On Aug 30, 2023, the company partnered with Fanatics to enhance the assortment of officially licensed merchandise available to Academy customers, both in-store and online. On the same date, it also collaborated with L.L. Bean to offer its customers a selection of the American brand’s products in-store and online.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of ASO have increased 39.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 13.2% growth. Store expansion efforts and product innovation primarily drove the upside. The company intends to focus on omnichannel improvements and digital enhancements and strengthen its inventory position (with seasonally appropriate products) to ensure its growth momentum in the upcoming period.

