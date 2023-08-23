Academy Sports (ASO) Expands in Indiana With New Store Opening

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO unveiled its first store in the Indianapolis area. The new Westfield/Carmel store marks the company’s fifth location in Indiana, signifying its continuous focus on expansion.



Situated in Westfield at 1960 East Greyhound Pass, the company's new approximately 75,000-square-foot store serves as a fun destination for outdoor enthusiasts and sports lovers. The expansion aligns with the company's aim to provide diverse and accessible options, allowing it to offer an extensive range of merchandise, including athletic and casual shoes, equipment, and clothing from renowned national brands. The store's added services, like grill assembly and licensing, enhance customer convenience, while exclusive brand offerings signify ASO's commitment to value and quality.



Going forward, the company remains optimistic in this regard and anticipates the store openings to drive sales in the upcoming periods. ASO is also planning to open its sixth store in Avon, IN, by this fall.

Focus on Expansion

The company's primary growth strategy focuses on expansion through the establishment of new stores. The goal is to leverage the recent momentum by consistently enhancing all aspects of the business and executing three key growth strategies. These strategies involve developing a robust omnichannel presence and driving growth from existing stores through improved service, productivity, enhanced merchandising and captivating customer engagement.



So far this year, ASO has opened three stores, which remains in line with the company's ongoing growth plan to establish 13–15 new locations in 2023. ASO remains steadfast in its commitment to open 120-140 new stores by 2027-end.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



Shares of ASO have gained 14.9% in the past year against the industry’s 4.2% fall. The company is likely to benefit from its expansion efforts, product innovation and operational efficiency. Earnings estimates for 2023 have increased to $7.09 per share from $7.05 per share in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the growth potential.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Academy Sports carries a Zacks Rank #4 (sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are:



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.5%, on average. The stock has surged 136.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 54.5% and 180.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Trip.com Group Limited TCOM currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 147.9%, on average. The stock has gained 40.8% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip.com Group’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests increases of 104.9% and 537.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 42.6%, on average. The stock has gained 21.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSW’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates growth of 44.5% and 110.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (TCOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.