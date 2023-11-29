Academy Sports (ASO) Expands Footprint With Seven New Stores

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO is continuously expanding its footprint by opening new stores. In November 2023, it opened seven new stores across five different states, bringing the total number of newly opened stores to 14 in fiscal 2023.



The locations of the newly opened stores include Tampa Bay and West Palm Beach, FL; Austin and Harlingen, TX; Indianapolis, IN; Christiansburg, VA; and Springfield, IL. The total contribution of Academy Sports to open stores in these communities was more than $40,000.



Every newly opened store will offer a variety of apparel, footwear, sports and camping equipment, hunting and fishing gear, and more from top national as well as private label brands at an everyday value.

Growth Initiatives of Academy Sports

Academy Sports focuses on investment for various growth initiatives, which comprise new store expansion, omnichannel advancements, digital marketing projects and existing store improvements. Also, product portfolio expansion strategies bode well.



Store expansion is the company’s prime growth strategy. As of November 2023, it operates 282 stores across 18 states in the US. ASO expects to open about 120-140 new stores by the end of 2027.



Furthermore, Academy Sports focuses on providing a wide variety of products through collaborations and product innovation. On Aug 30, 2023, the company partnered with Fanatics to enhance the assortment of officially licensed merchandise available to Academy customers, both in-store and online. On the same date, it also collaborated with L.L. Bean to offer its customers a selection of the American brand’s products in-store as well as online.



Shares of ASO have declined 2.2% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry’s 13% decline. The company intends to focus on omnichannel improvements and digital enhancements along with strengthening its inventory position (with seasonally appropriate products) to ensure its growth momentum in the upcoming period.

