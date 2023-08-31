Academy Sports (ASO) Collabs With Fanatics, Expands Portfolio

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO inks a partnership deal with a global digital sports platform and leading provider of licensed sports merchandise, Fanatics. The collaboration aims to provide Academy customers with an extended selection of officially licensed merchandise in-store and online.



The collaboration with Fanatics allows ASO to broaden its licensed sports offerings by leveraging Fanatics' extensive inventory. This enables the Academy to present a broader range of fan apparel, jerseys, headwear and novelty items to its customers, encompassing renowned brands like Nike, adidas, Mitchell & Ness and more. The partnership aligns with Academy's commitment to expanding its sports merchandise assortment, catering to diverse family needs.

Focus on Expansion

The company's primary growth strategy focuses on expansion through the establishment of new stores. The goal is to leverage the recent momentum by consistently enhancing all aspects of the business and executing three key growth strategies. Recently, the company partnered with L.L.Bean to expand its product offering. The collaboration allows ASO to offer customers a selection of L.L.Bean products both in-store and online.



Going forward, the company plans to invest in new brands and online stores to further expand its portfolio later this year. The company expects to establish 13-15 new locations in 2023. ASO remains steadfast in its commitment to open 120-140 new stores by 2027-end.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of ASO have gained 32.6% in the past year compared with the industry’s 3.9% rise. It has been benefiting from its focus on expansion efforts, product innovation and operational efficiency. Also, the emphasis on promotions and clearance sales bode well.

Going forward, the company emphasizes on strengthening its inventory position (with seasonally appropriate products) and omni-channel expansion to drive growth. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 have increased in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock’s growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.