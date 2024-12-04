Academy Sports announces $700M share repurchase program

Academy Sports (ASO) announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $700M of its outstanding common stock. This new share repurchase program replaces the preceding share repurchase program, of which $423M remained at the time this new program was approved, and is effective as of December 4, for a period of three years.

