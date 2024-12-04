News & Insights

Stocks
ASO

Academy Sports announces $700M share repurchase program

December 04, 2024 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Academy Sports (ASO) announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $700M of its outstanding common stock. This new share repurchase program replaces the preceding share repurchase program, of which $423M remained at the time this new program was approved, and is effective as of December 4, for a period of three years.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ASO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.