Academy Sports announces $700M share repurchase program

Academy Sports (ASO) announced that its board of directors approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the company to repurchase up to $700M of its outstanding common stock. This new share repurchase program replaces the preceding share repurchase program, of which $423M remained at the time this new program was approved, and is effective as of December 4, for a period of three years.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASO:
- Academy Sports opens five new stores
- Workday initiated, Kraft Heinz downgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Academy Sports downgraded to Hold from Buy at Truist
- Academy Sports management to meet with Oppenheimer
- Academy Sports downgraded to In Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.